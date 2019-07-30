Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.13 1.10 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 28.68 N/A 0.07 262.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to SIGA Technologies Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. SIGA Technologies Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10.2. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SIGA Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.