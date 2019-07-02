Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

We are contrasting SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.13 1.10 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1813.54 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered SIGA Technologies Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential downside is -8.33% and its average price target is $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 0.02% respectively. Insiders owned 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 44.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.