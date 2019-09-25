Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.89 N/A 5.29 1.06 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 20.53 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk and Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta and it is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

10.2 and 10 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 26.65% and its consensus price target is $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.