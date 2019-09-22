Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.29 1.06 Agenus Inc. 3 3.62 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.31 beta. Agenus Inc. on the other hand, has 1.81 beta which makes it 81.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Agenus Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Agenus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Agenus Inc.’s potential upside is 65.02% and its average target price is $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Agenus Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.