Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.29 1.06 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.53 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.7 beta which makes it 170.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 4.6 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.9, while its potential upside is 213.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 50.4%. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.