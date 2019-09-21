Reviewing SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.29 1.06 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 71.18 N/A -0.44 0.00

Demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SIGA Technologies Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.