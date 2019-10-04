Reviewing SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF)’s and Its Rivals results

SIFCO Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) is a company in the Metal Fabrication industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SIFCO Industries Inc. has 22.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.13% institutional ownership for its peers. 14.8% of SIFCO Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.55% of all Metal Fabrication companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SIFCO Industries Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIFCO Industries Inc. 85,941,416.60% -14.80% -6.60% Industry Average 3.39% 27.18% 5.97%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares SIFCO Industries Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SIFCO Industries Inc. 2.40M 3 0.00 Industry Average 67.66M 2.00B 29.04

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for SIFCO Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIFCO Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.50 2.63

The potential upside of the rivals is 92.62%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SIFCO Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIFCO Industries Inc. -4.47% -2.6% -3.68% -26.46% -51.61% -19.42% Industry Average 3.19% 5.96% 4.22% 15.84% 15.42% 25.40%

For the past year SIFCO Industries Inc. had bearish trend while SIFCO Industries Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIFCO Industries Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, SIFCO Industries Inc.’s peers have 2.56 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. SIFCO Industries Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SIFCO Industries Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.73 shows that SIFCO Industries Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SIFCO Industries Inc.’s peers are 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Dividends

SIFCO Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SIFCO Industries Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The companyÂ’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. The company also provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.