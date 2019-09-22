Reviewing Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR)’s and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s results

We are comparing Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.53 N/A -0.76 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 30 4.72 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Wireless Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sierra Wireless Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s current beta is 2.16 and it happens to be 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vocera Communications Inc.’s 0.18 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sierra Wireless Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Vocera Communications Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Vocera Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Vocera Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 32.08% and its average target price is $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.9% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares and 0% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares. About 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vocera Communications Inc.

Summary

Vocera Communications Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.