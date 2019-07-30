Reviewing Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR)’s and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 13 0.55 N/A -0.76 0.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.62 N/A 0.84 17.25

Demonstrates Sierra Wireless Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3.7% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 10.8% 7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s current beta is 2.36 and it happens to be 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pointer Telocation Ltd. are 1.9 and 1.5 respectively. Pointer Telocation Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Wireless Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sierra Wireless Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Sierra Wireless Inc. has an average target price of $13, and a 8.60% upside potential. On the other hand, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s potential upside is 31.67% and its average target price is $19.75. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Pointer Telocation Ltd. is looking more favorable than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.3% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.9% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Pointer Telocation Ltd. has 18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.38% 6.14% -14.13% -16.92% -27.27% -0.89% Pointer Telocation Ltd. -5.36% -6.21% 13.2% 15.46% 8.54% 19.26%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. had bearish trend while Pointer Telocation Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.