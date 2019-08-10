Reviewing Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sierra Wireless Inc. has 28.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Sierra Wireless Inc. has 6.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sierra Wireless Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.20% -4.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Sierra Wireless Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

With consensus price target of $13, Sierra Wireless Inc. has a potential upside of 10.17%. The potential upside of the peers is 64.86%. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sierra Wireless Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. had bearish trend while Sierra Wireless Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Wireless Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.16. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s competitors are 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Sierra Wireless Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.