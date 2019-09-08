Reviewing Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR)’s and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.50 N/A -0.76 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 6 1.53 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sierra Wireless Inc. and Harmonic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sierra Wireless Inc. and Harmonic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4% Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s 2.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 116.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Harmonic Inc.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Wireless Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Harmonic Inc. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. and Harmonic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Harmonic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 21.21% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.9% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares and 89.5% of Harmonic Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.3% are Harmonic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. has -12.29% weaker performance while Harmonic Inc. has 58.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Harmonic Inc. beats Sierra Wireless Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.