Reviewing Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR)’s and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s results

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 13 0.55 N/A -0.76 0.00 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.25 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Wireless Inc. and ClearOne Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sierra Wireless Inc. and ClearOne Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3.7% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -32% -28.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.36 beta means Sierra Wireless Inc.’s volatility is 136.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. ClearOne Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, ClearOne Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Wireless Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sierra Wireless Inc. and ClearOne Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s upside potential is 10.08% at a $13 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.3% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.6% of ClearOne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ClearOne Inc. has 49.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.38% 6.14% -14.13% -16.92% -27.27% -0.89% ClearOne Inc. 2.79% -1.78% 13.92% 58.99% -63.17% 76.8%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. has -0.89% weaker performance while ClearOne Inc. has 76.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Sierra Wireless Inc. beats ClearOne Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.