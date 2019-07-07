Reviewing Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR)’s and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 13 0.58 N/A -0.76 0.00 Ability Inc. 2 13.86 N/A -3.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sierra Wireless Inc. and Ability Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sierra Wireless Inc. and Ability Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3.7% Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ability Inc. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sierra Wireless Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Ability Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Sierra Wireless Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ability Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sierra Wireless Inc. and Ability Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s upside potential is 7.53% at a $13 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.3% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares and 6.2% of Ability Inc. shares. 6.6% are Sierra Wireless Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.19% are Ability Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.38% 6.14% -14.13% -16.92% -27.27% -0.89% Ability Inc. -11.03% -26.28% -32.81% -57.14% -51.13% -32.1%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ability Inc.

Summary

Sierra Wireless Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ability Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.