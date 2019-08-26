Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 16.22 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $10.67, with potential upside of 149.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 80.3%. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.