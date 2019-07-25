Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.47 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Oncology Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.67 shows that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.71 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 13.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 72% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.