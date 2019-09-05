Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 and a Quick Ratio of 13.1. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 76.3% respectively. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.