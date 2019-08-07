Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sierra Oncology Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Global Cord Blood Corporation has beta of 0.17 which is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 while its Current Ratio is 13.1. Meanwhile, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).