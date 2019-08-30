Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.90 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Oncology Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta which is 157.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 while its Current Ratio is 13.1. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.8 consensus target price and a 489.98% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.