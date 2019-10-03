Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sierra Oncology Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 14,190,297,633.00% -54.1% -48.3% Forty Seven Inc. 414,147,018.03% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 while its Current Ratio is 13.1. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Forty Seven Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 197.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has weaker performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.