Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 243.28 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio is 13.1. On the competitive side is, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18 Current Ratio and a 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 97.6% respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.38%. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.