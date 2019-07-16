Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 71.20 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.67 shows that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 324.53% and its average price target is $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 37.1%. Insiders held 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.