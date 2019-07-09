Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 88 7.54 N/A 3.36 28.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Oncology Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 11.1 and 9.1 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -6.13% and its consensus price target is $88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 47.7%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.