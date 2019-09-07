Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 446.49 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Oncology Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sierra Oncology Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio is 13.1. On the competitive side is, CEL-SCI Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 10% respectively. Insiders held 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.