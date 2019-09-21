Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

13.1 and 13.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. Its rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sierra Oncology Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 consensus price target and a 49.98% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.38%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.