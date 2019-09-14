Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.78 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aravive Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.38%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.