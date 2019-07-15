Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s results

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.67. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Sierra Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 3.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.