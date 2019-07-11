Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Oncology Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sierra Oncology Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.79 beta is the reason why it is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.67, while its potential upside is 80.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 0%. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. was more bullish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.