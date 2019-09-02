Reviewing Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.99 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.21 beta means Sierra Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 365.84% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.