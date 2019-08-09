Reviewing Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)’s and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)’s results

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|1
|1.11
|N/A
|0.05
|29.41
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Sierra Metals Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Sierra Metals Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Sierra Metals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|-1.9%
|7.15%
|7.14%
|-17.58%
|-42.97%
|-14.77%
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|22.06%
|18.79%
|49.33%
|5.35%
|-3.21%
|74.22%
For the past year Sierra Metals Inc. had bearish trend while Western Copper and Gold Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Sierra Metals Inc. beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation.
