Reviewing Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)’s and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)’s results

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals Inc. 1 1.11 N/A 0.05 29.41 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Metals Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sierra Metals Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Sierra Metals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22%

For the past year Sierra Metals Inc. had bearish trend while Western Copper and Gold Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Sierra Metals Inc. beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation.