Reviewing Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)’s and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)’s results

We are contrasting Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals Inc. 1 0.00 75.99M 0.05 29.41 PolyMet Mining Corp. N/A -1.99 278.91M -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sierra Metals Inc. and PolyMet Mining Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals Inc. 5,833,717,181.02% 0% 0% PolyMet Mining Corp. 80,215,703,192.41% -7% -2.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Sierra Metals Inc. shares and 7.4% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares. Comparatively, PolyMet Mining Corp. has 22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77% PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76%

For the past year Sierra Metals Inc. was less bearish than PolyMet Mining Corp.

Summary

Sierra Metals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors PolyMet Mining Corp.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.