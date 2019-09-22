Reviewing Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)’s and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp 26 3.58 N/A 2.12 12.31 TriCo Bancshares 38 3.76 N/A 2.79 13.55

Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TriCo Bancshares seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sierra Bancorp. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sierra Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TriCo Bancshares.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11% 1.2% TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 9.1% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Bancorp is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. TriCo Bancshares’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.84 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sierra Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 2.33

The average target price of Sierra Bancorp is $28, with potential upside of 5.03%. Competitively the average target price of TriCo Bancshares is $40.67, which is potential 10.04% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TriCo Bancshares looks more robust than Sierra Bancorp as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares and 62.4% of TriCo Bancshares shares. Insiders held 3.2% of Sierra Bancorp shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of TriCo Bancshares’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49% TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72%

For the past year Sierra Bancorp has weaker performance than TriCo Bancshares

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Sierra Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.