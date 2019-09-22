Reviewing Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)’s and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sierra Bancorp
|26
|3.58
|N/A
|2.12
|12.31
|TriCo Bancshares
|38
|3.76
|N/A
|2.79
|13.55
Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TriCo Bancshares seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sierra Bancorp. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sierra Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TriCo Bancshares.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sierra Bancorp
|0.00%
|11%
|1.2%
|TriCo Bancshares
|0.00%
|9.1%
|1.1%
Risk and Volatility
Sierra Bancorp is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. TriCo Bancshares’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.84 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
Sierra Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sierra Bancorp
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|TriCo Bancshares
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
The average target price of Sierra Bancorp is $28, with potential upside of 5.03%. Competitively the average target price of TriCo Bancshares is $40.67, which is potential 10.04% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TriCo Bancshares looks more robust than Sierra Bancorp as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares and 62.4% of TriCo Bancshares shares. Insiders held 3.2% of Sierra Bancorp shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of TriCo Bancshares’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sierra Bancorp
|2.04%
|-2.61%
|-1.03%
|-2.1%
|-11.27%
|8.49%
|TriCo Bancshares
|0.13%
|-1.87%
|-5.84%
|0.08%
|-2.43%
|11.72%
For the past year Sierra Bancorp has weaker performance than TriCo Bancshares
Summary
TriCo Bancshares beats Sierra Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors.
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.
