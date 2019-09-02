Reviewing Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)’s and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)’s results

Both Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp 26 3.28 N/A 2.12 12.31 Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.04 N/A 2.23 12.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sierra Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp Inc. Territorial Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sierra Bancorp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Sierra Bancorp’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sierra Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11% 1.2% Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Territorial Bancorp Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sierra Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sierra Bancorp’s upside potential is 13.64% at a $28 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.9% and 46.4% respectively. 3.2% are Sierra Bancorp’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.6% of Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49% Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.73% -5.45% 0.58% 4.22% -4.72% 11.03%

For the past year Sierra Bancorp has weaker performance than Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp Inc. beats Sierra Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.