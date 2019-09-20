Reviewing Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Sierra Bancorp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sierra Bancorp and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11.00% 1.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Sierra Bancorp and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp N/A 26 12.31 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Sierra Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Sierra Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.63 2.51

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $28, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. The peers have a potential upside of 66.70%. The analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Sierra Bancorp’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sierra Bancorp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Sierra Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.89 shows that Sierra Bancorp is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Bancorp’s peers are 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp’s rivals beat Sierra Bancorp on 5 of the 5 factors.