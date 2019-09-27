Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 2,522.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 51.3% respectively. 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.