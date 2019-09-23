Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.58 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,997.90% at a $3 average price target. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 96.27% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 88.8% respectively. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Competitively, 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.