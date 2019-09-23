Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,983.33% at a $3 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 98.32% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.