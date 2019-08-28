Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

We are comparing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Demonstrates Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has weaker performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Genprex Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.