Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.