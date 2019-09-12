Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

Both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 6.49 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 highlights Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 348.30% and an $3 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.