Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.12 N/A 0.73 60.80

Demonstrates Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 345.57% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3. Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a consensus price target of $64.5, with potential upside of 21.38%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 88.9% respectively. 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.