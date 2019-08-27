Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Demonstrates Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 8.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dare Bioscience Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.