Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s results

Both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 11 0.00 176.99M -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,371,801,304.57% -181.5% -60.3% Cronos Group Inc. 1,566,283,185.84% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $3, and a 1,385.15% upside potential. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc.’s potential upside is 102.54% and its average target price is $18.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cronos Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 9.35%. About 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.