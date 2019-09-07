Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 233.94 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 334.78% and an $3 average price target. On the other hand, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 141.84% and its average price target is $40. Based on the results given earlier, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 97.6% respectively. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.