Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

Since Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 554.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 69.6%. Insiders owned roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.