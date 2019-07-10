Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.6% and 74% respectively. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -43.1% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 9.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.