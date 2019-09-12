Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.44 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 348.30%. On the other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 102.70% and its consensus target price is $7.5. Based on the results given earlier, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. About 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.