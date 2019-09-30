Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 -0.22 110.23M -7.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,371,801,304.57% -181.5% -60.3% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,482,683.46% -53.9% -45.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.3 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 2,508.70% at a $3 consensus price target. On the other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 45.36% and its consensus price target is $117.89. The information presented earlier suggests that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -65.95% weaker performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.