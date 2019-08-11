Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (SNNA)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 548.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Competitively, 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.