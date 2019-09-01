Reviewing Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL)’s and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)’s results

Since Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sibanye Gold Limited and Vista Gold Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sibanye Gold Limited and Vista Gold Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold Limited 0.00% -10.3% -3.1% Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Gold Limited’s current beta is -0.04 and it happens to be 104.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp. is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sibanye Gold Limited are 1 and 0.7. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vista Gold Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sibanye Gold Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sibanye Gold Limited and Vista Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 25.2% and 30.9% respectively. Comparatively, 3.1% are Vista Gold Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sibanye Gold Limited -7.75% 7.73% 34.44% 50.15% 97.57% 72.44% Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22%

For the past year Sibanye Gold Limited was more bullish than Vista Gold Corp.

Summary

Sibanye Gold Limited beats Vista Gold Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.