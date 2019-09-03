Reviewing Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL)’s and Goldcorp Inc. (:)’s results

As Gold businesses, Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) and Goldcorp Inc. (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 Goldcorp Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sibanye Gold Limited and Goldcorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold Limited 0.00% -10.3% -3.1% Goldcorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.2% of Sibanye Gold Limited shares and 0.5% of Goldcorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.74% of Goldcorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sibanye Gold Limited -7.75% 7.73% 34.44% 50.15% 97.57% 72.44% Goldcorp Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Sibanye Gold Limited beats Goldcorp Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s principal producing mining properties include the Red Lake, Porcupine, Musselwhite, and Ã‰lÃ©onore mines in Canada; the PeÃ±asquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.